Von: Redaktion 13. Juni 2022

MAGNA vollzieht Ankauf eines Projektgrundstücks in Lübeck

Lübeck: MAGNA Real Estate AG hat den Ankauf eines Projektentwicklungsgrundstücks im Stadtteil St. Lorenz Süd geclosed. Auf dem rund 3.000 qm großen Grundstück sollen ca. 4.000 qm Bruttogeschossfläche (BGF) modernes und nachhaltiges Wohnen entstehen.


