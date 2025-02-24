London: Cecile Babcock ist neue Head of Distribution bei Edge. Zuvor war Babcock als Head of Distributions bei der Cromwell Property Group und davor als Co-Head für den Bereich Geschäftsentwicklung bei Long Harbour tätig.
Das Branchenmedium der Immobilien- und Beteiligungswirtschaft – Tagesaktuell und kostenlos
Von: Redaktion 24. Februar 2025
London: Cecile Babcock ist neue Head of Distribution bei Edge. Zuvor war Babcock als Head of Distributions bei der Cromwell Property Group und davor als Co-Head für den Bereich Geschäftsentwicklung bei Long Harbour tätig.
|Cookie
|Dauer
|Beschreibung
|Google Analytics