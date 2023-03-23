Von: Redaktion 23. März 2023

Dirk Schilling wird Finanzvorstand bei Aareon

Mainz: Dirk Schilling (55) wird zum 1. April 2023 Finanzvorstand bei Aareon. Er war zuvor bereits als interimistischer CFO für die Nachfolge von Christian M. Schmahl angekündigt.

Schilling war zuletzt über fünf Jahre CFO der Serrala Group.


