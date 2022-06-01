Von: Redaktion 1. Juni 2022

Jens Fieber ist neuer ULI Germany Young Leader Chair

Berlin: Jens Fieber, Executive Commercial Director Germany bei EDGE, ist neuer ULI Germany Young Leader Chair. Er tritt damit die Nachfolge von Yama Mahasher, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Germany & Head of Operations Central Europe bei JLL, an.


Themen:

TEILEN TWITTERN TEILEN

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren